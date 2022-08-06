BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BGSF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BGSF by 20.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BGSF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.