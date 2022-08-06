Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of Berry stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.31 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,289,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Berry by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

