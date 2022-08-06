BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 507,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.83.

