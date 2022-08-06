BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 0.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,458. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $251.96 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.46.

