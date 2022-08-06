BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,825 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 444,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 49,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

USB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. 4,061,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

