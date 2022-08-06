BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Shares of META traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,832,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,862. The firm has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day moving average of $182.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

