BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $85,345,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

