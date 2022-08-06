Berenberg Bank Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BFSA. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($74.23) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($48.45) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($76.29) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BFSA opened at €47.00 ($48.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. Befesa has a 1-year low of €41.92 ($43.22) and a 1-year high of €73.60 ($75.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.