Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($108.25) to €107.00 ($110.31) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($78.35) to €81.00 ($83.51) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($113.40) to €121.00 ($124.74) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($89.69) to €88.00 ($90.72) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.0 %

BDRFY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.