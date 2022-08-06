Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.28-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.75 billion-$18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.63 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.28-11.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.88.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.23. 1,040,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $341,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.