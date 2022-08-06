Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,347 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $145.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

