Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 19,225 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.