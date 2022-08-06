Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.68 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

