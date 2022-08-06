Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,653 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

