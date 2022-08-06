Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,602 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after buying an additional 96,950 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,053,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

