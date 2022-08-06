Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 8,500 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.