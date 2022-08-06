Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bally’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bally’s Stock Performance

BALY traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.01. Bally’s has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Bally's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bally’s Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.