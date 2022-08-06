BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 900 ($11.03) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 870 ($10.66) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.03) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.54) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 946.60 ($11.60).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 792.20 ($9.71) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 847.42 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 790.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 726.09. The firm has a market cap of £24.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,846.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,046.51%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

