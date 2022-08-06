B. Riley Trims Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Target Price to $4.50

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FSP stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $345.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $167,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

