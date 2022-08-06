AXIS Token (AXIS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.04 Million

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $214.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00064072 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

AXIS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

