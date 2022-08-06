AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 56.17%. AvidXchange updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVDX traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 7.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,191. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 5.86 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is 7.22 and its 200-day moving average is 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 16.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 7,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

