Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$112.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.69 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.53 EPS.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,959. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 66.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.