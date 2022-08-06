Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,183 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

TMO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $590.26. The company had a trading volume of 982,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

