Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.39. 1,908,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,295. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.68 and a 200-day moving average of $203.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

