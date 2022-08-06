Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,205,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,986,424. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

