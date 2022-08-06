Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Shares Up 5.4%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 1,630,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XLY shares. ATB Capital set a C$0.40 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Up 5.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.
Further Reading
