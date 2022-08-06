Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

