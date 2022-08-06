Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Autobanc Stock Performance

NOTE opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Autobanc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Autobanc Company Profile

Autobanc is a specialized finance company which purchases sales finance contracts. The Company also operates 1 used car location, which retail used cars to the general public.

