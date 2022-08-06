Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AUR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 1,232,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,856. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,301,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after buying an additional 217,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1,487.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 163,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 552,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,028 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

