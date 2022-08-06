Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

AUPH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

