Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
ATRI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $650.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.55. Atrion has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.21.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
