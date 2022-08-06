Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Atrion Stock Performance

ATRI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $650.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.55. Atrion has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $2,142,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

