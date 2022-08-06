Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

ATO traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.89. 1,104,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,382. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 144,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 49,787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.