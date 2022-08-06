Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $391,241.39

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $391,241.39 and approximately $26,402.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

