ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. ATI had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI Stock Up 5.9 %

ATI stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 3,074,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -725.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ATI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

