Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.99, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%.
Ashford Stock Performance
Ashford stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
