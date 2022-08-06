Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $5.27-5.43 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $5.27-$5.43 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 760,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,581. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,615.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

