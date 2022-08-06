Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Shares Down 12.9%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The stock has a market cap of C$41.38 million and a PE ratio of -540.00. The company has a current ratio of 185.64, a quick ratio of 184.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59.

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

