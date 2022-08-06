Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Trading 1.8% Higher

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.24. 96,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 695,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
