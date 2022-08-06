Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Trading 1.8% Higher

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.24. 96,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 695,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

