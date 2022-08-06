Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 381,775 shares of company stock worth $6,875,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

