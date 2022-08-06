Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.22% and a negative net margin of 2,594.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,185 shares of company stock valued at $153,157. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 602,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2,489.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 311,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,505,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

