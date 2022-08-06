Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $60.48.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2250 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $28,879,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,134,000 after buying an additional 218,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,619,000 after buying an additional 183,190 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,797,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after buying an additional 169,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

