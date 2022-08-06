Arbidex (ABX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $448.00

Arbidex (ABX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded up 3% against the dollar. Arbidex has a total market cap of $14,781.56 and $448.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arbidex

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com.

Buying and Selling Arbidex

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

