Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $57.53. 1,764,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

