Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on August 31st

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,806,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.