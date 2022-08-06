Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 202,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 69,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,055.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,857.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $22.68 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.