Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 320

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($4.78) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGPIF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.