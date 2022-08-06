Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

ACN stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,650. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

