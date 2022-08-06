Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $307,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Boeing stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $166.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.