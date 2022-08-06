Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. 754,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 over the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.