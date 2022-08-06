Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.37% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %
NASDAQ FOLD traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,872. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
