Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.37% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,872. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $90,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,462,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,109,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,966. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

